Iraq’s parliamentary committee called on the government on Tuesday to file a complaint against Israel to the UN Security Council for targeting the Popular Mobilization Forces.



Camps and weapons depots used by the mainly Shiite paramilitary force have been hit by a string of blasts since June.

Unidentified planes launched an airstrike on an Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ camp on September 22, west of the country’s Al Anbar Governorate.

Last Update: Tuesday, 1 October 2019 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59