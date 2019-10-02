Iraqis in the Zaafaraniyah district in southeastern Baghdad stage a peaceful protest a day after demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and poor public services had turned violent.



This comes as the Iraqi army was deployed early on Wednesday to the streets of Iraq's Nasiriyah alongside security forces stationed at the city.

At least two people were killed and 200 wounded in clashes in Iraq on Tuesday as security forces used tear gas, water cannon and live fire to disperse demonstrations over unemployment, corruption and poor public services.

The main protest took place in Baghdad, with some demonstrations in other areas. (Supplied)

The main protest took place in Baghdad, with some demonstrations in other areas.

In Baghdad, police opened fire in the air as some 3,000 protesters tried to cross a bridge leading into Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Reuters reporters saw several people with blood covering their faces. Ambulances rushed in to transport the wounded.

Security forces blocked roads and used stun grenades and water cannons to push back crowds. Protesters refused to leave and so security forces opened fire.

Since similar but more deadly protests took place last year, public anger has simmered over a chronic shortage of job opportunities, electricity and clean water.

Iraqis blame politicians and officials for endemic corruption that is preventing Iraq from recovering after years of sectarian conflict and a devastating war to defeat ISIS.

“This is not a government, it is a bunch of parties and militias who destroyed Iraq,” said one protester who declined to give his name out of fear of reprisal.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 2 October 2019 KSA 10:52 - GMT 07:52