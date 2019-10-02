The US Embassy in Baghdad is calling for restraint from all sides in Iraq and says it regrets the loss of life during the two days of protests that have gripped the country.

An embassy statement says the right to demonstrate peacefully is a “fundamental right in all democracies, but there is no place for violence in demonstrations from any side.”

The statement was published on Twitter on Wednesday.

It was the first statement issued by the embassy since protests over corruption, unemployment and poor public services broke out on Tuesday.

At least five people have been killed and nearly 300 wounded, according to Iraqi security and medical officials.

Last Update: Wednesday, 2 October 2019 KSA 18:44 - GMT 15:44