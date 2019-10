Explosions heard inside Baghdad’s Green Zone in Iraq following several rocket attacks, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reports.

One rocket landed close to the Turkish embassy inside the Green Zone while another struck close to the al-Harthiya bridge.

The fortified Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign embassies in the Iraqi capital.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday declared a curfew in Baghdad until further notice after at least seven people were killed and more than 400 injured during two days of nationwide anti-government protests.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 05:01 - GMT 02:01