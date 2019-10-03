Lebanese Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general said on Thursday that aggression on Iran will not be limited to the Islamic Republic, but will affect the whole region given “the proliferation of American bases and the existence of Israel.”



In an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera television, Naim Qassem said Saudi Arabia “is serving the US in its project against Iran,” calling the Kingdom “an American tool" against Tehran.



“It is not true that Saudi Arabia is against Iran and gets help from the US. We have heard Trump’s statements. He always asks for money and criticizes and objects to the performance of Saudi Arabia when it fails in the project [against Iran] and asks the US to give more than it had allocated. Hence, Saudi Arabia today is an American tool against Iran, not the other way around,” said Qassem.



Qassem added that the US “usually leads its aggression under the name of a ‘coalition,’ which means all these forces gather to assault.”

Saudi Arabia joined the International Maritime Security Construct, a US-led international alliance that aims to protect merchant ships and ensure freedom of maritime navigation and international trade, on September 19, five days after a major attack on two Saudi Aramco oil installations which was claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis and blamed on Iran by Riyadh and Washington.

