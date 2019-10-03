The US Embassy in Baghdad said on Thursday that all routine consular services would be suspended amid ongoing “sporadic and spontaneous” protests, in an alert statement.

The US Embassy said the suspension would be in effect until the Iraqi government’s curfew in the city was lifted.

The Iraqi government imposed a curfew in Baghdad early on Thursday, barring both pedestrian and vehicle traffic throughout the city with the exception of emergency services and travel to Baghdad Airport.

The notice also advised US citizens to avoid areas of demonstrations and not to travel to Iraq, as per a travel advisory issued by the US State Department in May.

The embassy said it was staffed for emergency calls.

The unrest in Iraq has spread quickly from Tuesday's small-scale protests in Baghdad over jobs, services, and government corruption.

Eleven people were killed overnight during protests in two southern Iraqi cities, including a policeman, according to police and medical sources.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59