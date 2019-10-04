Iraqi security forces Friday opened fired on dozens of protesters gathering in Baghdad for a fourth day of demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services, an AFP correspondent reported.

Police and medical sources have confirmed a death toll increase to 44 nationwide since the beginning of the protests on Tuesday



The security forces fired directly at the protesters, not in the air, the correspondent said.



Tensions have been exacerbated by a near-total internet blackout as the authorities seek to prevent protesters communicating with each other or posting footage of the chaotic demonstrations.



The demonstrations are the biggest challenge yet to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, who has imposed curfews in Baghdad and other cities to try to stop the protests gathering steam.



In his first public address since the protests began, the embattled premier made a televised speech early Friday as heavy gunfire rang out across Baghdad.



He said the turmoil could lead to “the destruction of the state, the entire state”, but refrained from directly responding to the protesters’ demands.



Instead, he defended his government’s record over its first year in office and pledged a monthly stipend for families in need, while asking for time to implement a reform agenda promised last year.



Other leaders have been more supportive of the protesters, with President Barham Saleh urging the security forces to respect their right to peacefully demonstrate.

Last Update: Friday, 4 October 2019 KSA 11:54 - GMT 08:54