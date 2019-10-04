A statement issued by the Iraqi Shia religious authority on Friday endorsed the ongoing protests in the country and warned of the “serious repercussions” of violence and counter-violence.

Protesters in Baghdad gathered on Friday for the fourth day of demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services. Since day one, 44 people have been killed and hundreds injured by the Iraqi forces, who have been firing on protesters.

The Shia religious authority suggested the formation of an anti-corruption committee and said that the government has to provide job opportunities for citizens, demanding practical and clear steps toward reform.

