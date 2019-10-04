Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan, issued a statement on Friday regarding the unrest in Iraq, calling for preserving the law, security, and stability, in addition to prioritizing the country’s interest.

Barzani expressed worry, saying that civilian peaceful protests are a right granted by the constitution “on the condition that they do not turn violent, threaten the security, and dismantle the state’s institutions.”

“Iraq’s piling problems are not sudden,” he said, adding that “they are a result of the successive Iraqi governments’ wrong practices and policies for decades.”

The President also stated that “tension and security threats will only make the situation worse,” calling all sides to practice restraint and protect the law for the best interest of the country.

Iraqi security forces Friday opened fire on dozens of protesters gathering in Baghdad for a fourth day of demonstrations against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services, an AFP correspondent reported.

Police and medical sources have confirmed a death toll increase to 44 nationwide since the beginning of the protests on Tuesday.

