Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that his country will carry out air and ground operations east of the Euphrates river in Syria, where Ankara and Washington have yet to establish a planned ‘safe zone.’
“We’ve made our preparations, we’ve made our operation plans, given the necessary instructions,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey would carry out air and ground actions and these could start “as soon as today or tomorrow.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?