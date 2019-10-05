Masked gunmen attacked the Al Arabiya office in Baghdad on Saturday, reported Al Arabiya’s correspondent based in the Iraqi capital.
“Colleagues have been injured during the storming of our office by gunmen,” according to the correspondent.
“The gunmen who were wearing balck clothes, smashed our equipment and mobile phones,” he said.
