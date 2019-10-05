Masked gunmen attacked the Al Arabiya office in Baghdad on Saturday, reported Al Arabiya’s correspondent based in the Iraqi capital.



“Colleagues have been injured during the storming of our office by gunmen,” according to the correspondent.



“The gunmen who were wearing balck clothes, smashed our equipment and mobile phones,” he said.

He added that Al Arabiya office had received threats in recent days.



“Members of the federal police declined assistance to us during the attack,” he said.



“Following the attack, we have received assurances from the Prime Minister’s Office and from officials to investigate the attack,” the correspondent added.

This development comes amid reports that the death toll from mass protests in Baghdad and in cities across southern Iraq neared 100 on Saturday.

Last Update: Saturday, 5 October 2019 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52