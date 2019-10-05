The top UN official in Iraq deplored five days of violence during protests that has killed nearly 100 across the country and wounded thousands, saying “this must stop.”

“Five days of reported deaths and injuries; this must stop,” Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the special representative of the UN secretary general in Iraq, said in a tweet.

According to the Iraqi parliament’s human rights commission, 99 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded since protests against unemployment and living conditions erupted Tuesday in Baghdad before spreading to the south of the country.

Iraqi officials say at least five more protesters have been shot and killed in anti-government demonstrations that have raged in four neighborhoods in the capital Baghdad on Saturday, bringing the day’s death toll to 14.

Last Update: Saturday, 5 October 2019 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40