The Baghdad Provincial Council voted unanimously on Sunday to dismiss the capital’s governor and called on people to run for office, according to Iraqi TV.

Iraqis have gathered in Baghdad and across the south since Tuesday to demand widespread government reforms, which Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi had promised to tackle when he came into power just under a year ago.

Abdul Mahdi announced on Saturday that a series of reforms, including allowing low-income residents to apply for residential land, will be enforced in the country.

The reforms also included the decision to distribute residential plots to beneficiaries, support interest-free housing credit programs to increase the number of borrowers, as well as offer unemployment benefits to 150,000 people who don’t have the ability to work, and provide more employment opportunities for the youth.

Protests against chronic unemployment, poor public services, and widespread corruption erupted in the capital and across the country on Tuesday, the parliament’s human rights commission said.

The death toll from mass protests neared 100 on Saturday, while more than 3,000 perople have also been injured, as the unrest entered its fifth day, a rights panel said.

