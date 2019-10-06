At least 104 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in less than a week of unrest in Iraq, Interior Ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said on Sunday on state TV.

Maan said eight members of the security forces were among those killed and 51 public buildings and eight political party headquarters had been torched by protesters.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced a series of reforms in response to protesters’ demands, including allowing low-income residents to apply for residential land, will be enforced.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 19:18 - GMT 16:18