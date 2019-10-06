Iraq is temporarily sealing off the central Green Zone in Baghdad and suspending internet services for the time being, the Iraqi News Agency reports citing the country’s Joint Operations Command.



The development came as Iraq’s Interior Ministry says at least 104 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in less than a week of unrest across the country.



The fortified Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign embassies in the Iraqi capital.



On Saturday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced a series of reforms in response to protesters’ demands, including allowing low-income residents to apply for residential land, will be enforced.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24