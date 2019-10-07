The European Union on Monday warned that a threatened Turkish offensive against a Kurdish militia in northeast Syria would harm civilians and cause a “massive displacement” of people.

“The renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will not only exacerbate civilian suffering and lead to massive displacement but will also risk severely undermining current political efforts,” spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels.

Turkey is determined to secure its border with Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, after the White House said Ankara will soon launch an offensive into northern Syria.

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44