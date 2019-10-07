Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday Tehran will continue its efforts to ease tension with Gulf States, Iranian TV reported.

Iran is calling on the Iraqi people to show restraint, he added , after days of unrest in Iraq during which the death toll has passed 100 and more than 6,000 have been wounded.



“Iran will always stand by the Iraqi nation and the Iraqi government. We are calling on them to preserve unity and to show restraint,” the government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a news conference.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Monday that “enemies seek to sow discord” between Iran and Iraq.

“#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together... Enemies seek to sow discord but they’ve failed & their conspiracy won’t be effective,” Khamenei said on Twitter.

#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together through faith in God & love for #ImamHussain & the progeny of the Prophet (pbut). This bond will grow stronger day by day.



