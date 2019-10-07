Iran’s government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Monday Tehran will continue its efforts to ease tension with Gulf States, Iranian TV reported.
SHOW MORE
#Iran and #Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together through faith in God & love for #ImamHussain & the progeny of the Prophet (pbut). This bond will grow stronger day by day.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 6, 2019
Enemies seek to sow discord but they’ve failed & their conspiracy won’t be effective. https://t.co/Psya7CJGLB
How are we doing?