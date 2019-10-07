Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who has been detained in Iran, was not charged with spying but a visa violation and her case is under a “quick review”, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Iran’s government spokesman on Monday as saying.
“Her case was a matter of visa violation and it was not related to espionage ... Yuzik’s case is under quick review by Iranian authorities,” said Ali Rabiei.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested the Russian journalist in Tehran on Thursday on charges of cooperating with Israeli intelligence, according to media reports.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?