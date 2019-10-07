Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who has been detained in Iran, was not charged with spying but a visa violation and her case is under a “quick review”, the Students News Agency ISNA quoted Iran’s government spokesman on Monday as saying.



“Her case was a matter of visa violation and it was not related to espionage ... Yuzik’s case is under quick review by Iranian authorities,” said Ali Rabiei.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) arrested the Russian journalist in Tehran on Thursday on charges of cooperating with Israeli intelligence, according to media reports.

Yuzik is currently in an IRGC prison, according to her family.

Russia's foreign ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador regarding Yuzik's detention, reported the Russian news agency RIA. Russia’s Embassy in Tehran has previously said that it was aware of Yuzik’s arrest and that it is “dealing with the situation,” according to the Moscow Times.

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 13:43 - GMT 10:43