Iran is set to launch the second phase of activities at the Arak heavy water nuclear reactor within three weeks, state news agency IRNA reported citing the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.



The official, Ali Akbar Salehi, said that “Iranian scientists could prepare the second phase during the past four years in a way that it will be launched in three weeks.”



Iran stopped complying in May with some commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal that was agreed with global powers, after the United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and re-introduced sanctions on Tehran.



The 2015 accord requires Iran to curb its uranium enrichment capacity, capping Iran’s stock of low-enriched uranium at 300 kg of uranium hexafluoride enriched to 3.67 percent or its equivalent for 15 years.



(With Reuters)

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 20:39 - GMT 17:39