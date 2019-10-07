Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi discussed the protests that have gripped his country this past week in a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, his office said in a statement on Monday.
“The Prime Minister reviewed developments in the security situation and the return to normal life after the curfew was lifted, and confirmed that security forces had resumed control and stability had been restored,” the statement said.
