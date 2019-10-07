The Commander in Chief of the Iraqi Army ordered the withdrawal of army forces from Sadr City, a sprawling residential district in the Iraqi capital, and will replace the army with the Iraqi Federal Police.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?