Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived on an official visit to Iraq on Monday, where he met his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim to discuss a number of issues, includingways to enhance economic ties between both countries.

According to Iraq’s state run TV channel, Alhakim reaffirmed Baghdad’s support for a “united Syria” and its readmission into the Arab League. He added that he discussed efforts to fight terrorists in Syria’s Idlib with Lavrov as well.

The state run TV channel also cited Lavrov as reaffirming the importance of initiatives that ensure the security and stability of the Gulf and freedom of navigation.

Lavrov also said that they discussed ways to enhance the economic and trade relationship between both countries. The Russian delegation included a number of representatives from oil and energy investment companies.

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 13:07 - GMT 10:07