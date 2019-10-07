The top lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate on Monday condemned the decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from northeastern Syria.

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed disapproval of the withdrawal, which critics fear could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led fighters in the area.

“This decision poses a dire threat to regional security and stability, and sends a dangerous message to Iran and Russia, as well as our allies, that the US is no longer a trusted partner,” Pelosi said in a statement calling on Trump to reverse the “dangerous” and “deeply disturbing” decision.



Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that the “precipitous” withdrawal from Syria “would only benefit Russia, Iran, and the Assad regime. And it would increase the risk that ISIS and other terrorist groups regroup.”

McConnell added that US interests are not well served by “retreat or withdrawal.”

McConnell’s stance represents a rare policy split between the Senate’s top Republican and Trump.

- With Reuters

