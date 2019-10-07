The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on its citizens travelling to Lebanon from Tuesday, UAE state news agency WAM said on Monday, as a Lebanese delegation visits Abu Dhabi seeking support for its ailing economy.

Last February, Saudi Arabia said it was lifting its own advice to citizens not to travel to Lebanon, where Gulf tourism was once a mainstay of the economy.

Earlier on Monday, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan received Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri where he stressed his country’s support to Lebanon on “different levels.”

“The Crown Prince stressed during the meeting that the UAE ... is keen on supporting its relationships with Lebanon on different levels, and stands by it in all that preserves its security and stability, and fulfills the aspirations of its people for development,” WAM reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday during his visit to Abu Dhabi that Lebanon hopes the United Arab Emirates will inject cash into its central bank to help shore up the ailing economy.

Abu Dhabi is hosting a conference at which heavily indebted Lebanon is seeking partnerships and investments in food, infrastructure, oil and gas, and renewable energy.

The UAE economy minister said financing for Lebanon would be discussed, while one of Hariri’s advisers said the mood was “positive” - though no formal announcements had been made by late Monday afternoon.

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34