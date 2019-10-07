UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in northeast Syria to exercise maximum restraint, his spokesman said on Monday after the United States began pulling troops back from the area, opening the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington.

“It’s very important all parties exercise maximum restraint at this time,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“The Secretary-General also emphasizes that civilian and civilian infrastructure need to be protected at all times and that sustained, unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to civilians in need must be guaranteed,” he said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off-limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a top ally of Trump, said on Monday that he would be calling on Congress to reverse the president’s decision to withdraw US troops from Turkey’s border with Syria.

