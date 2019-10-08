Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that there is an urgent need for dialogue between all Syrian parties, and that he condemned enforcing a new de facto status quo in the country.

“There is an urgent need for dialogue between all Syrian parties and we condemn the imposition of a new fait accompli,” said al-Sisi.

His comments came during a press conference with his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Anastasiades, in Cairo. Anastadsiades used the press conference to condemn Turkey's "unacceptable actions," after reports that Turkey is planning a military operation in northern Syria.

The press conference took place at the Cairo Summit between Egypt, Greece, and Cyprus.

