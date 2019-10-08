Iraq has reopened the central Green Zone in Baghdad, two days after temporarily sealing it off and suspending internet services, the Iraqi News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Citing their correspondent, the news agency reported that the fortified Green Zone opened after the “situation stabilized and life returned to normal.”

They added that the move came after the success of negotiations between the prime minister’s office and demonstrators, where the government is working toward meeting the protesters’ demands.

The fortified Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign embassies in the Iraqi capital.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced a series of reforms in response to protesters’ demands, including allowing low-income residents to apply for residential land, will be enforced.

