The Iraqi Counter Terrorism Command killed seven terrorists, and destroyed tunnels and dens they were using in Kirkuk on Tuesday, the Iraqi News Agency reported, citing a statement by the command’s media arm.

“The counter terrorism command’s forces, in coordination with international coalition aircraft, carried out its duty in the Daquq area of the Kirkuk province,” the statement read.

The operation “killed seven terrorists and destroyed several tunnels and dens, as well as explosive devices and belts,” the statement said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 8 October 2019 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55