US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US has “in no way” abandoned the Kurds in Syria.

“We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters,” tweeted Trump, adding: “Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good.”

“Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully ... understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons!” added Trump in a second tweet.

His comments come after the US has been accused of withdrawing its support for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria, where Turkey has announced a forthcoming military operation against the SDF. The US previously supported the SDF in the fight against ISIS.

On Monday, Trump threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if Turkey took any action he considered “off limits” following his decision to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria.

Turkey's plans for an invasion have been criticised, with the UK saying it was "deeply concerned" about the plans on Tuesday.

Turkey’s preparations for an offensive have been “completed,” its defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Last Update: Tuesday, 8 October 2019 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01