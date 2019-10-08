Turkey has launched an airstrike on a Syrian Democratic Forces base in Syria’s Hasakah province, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.



The strike on Tuesday came after Turkey sent reinforcements to the border in recent weeks and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned the long-threatened operation against Kurdish militants Ankara regards as terrorists could come “any night without warning.”



The latest development follows a decision by US President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from northeastern Syria. The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, citing what it called reliable sources, reported dozens of trucks belonging to the international coalition crossing from Iraqi Kurdistan into northeastern Syria.



“This comes despite the US decision to withdraw from SDF areas, bringing the number of trucks entering the eastern Euphrates since the announcement of the international coalition and the SDF's control of the area in late March, to at least 3,130 vehicles,” the SOHR said in a statement.

