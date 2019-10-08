Britain is deeply concerned that Turkey plans to launch a military campaign in northern Syria, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday.
Turkey said it had completed preparations for a military operation in northeast Syria after the US began pulling back troops, opening the way for a Turkish attack on Kurdish-led forces long allied to Washington.
Asked about US President Donald Trump’s comments that Britain was “thrilled” with his policy shift on Syria, Johnson’s spokesman said US troop movements are a matter for the United States.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?