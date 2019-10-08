The US has redeployed only 50-100 troops away from Syria’s northern border as Turkish troops threaten to cross, a senior administration official said Monday, denying reports that Washington is pulling out completely from the country.



“It appears the Turks are intent on some sort of military operation,” the official said, adding: “There will be no US armed forces involvement.”



President Donald Trump on Monday launched a harsh attack on NATO ally Turkey, threatening to destroy its economy if Ankara takes a planned military strike in Syria too far.



Trump said he would “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it took action in Syria that he considered “off-limits” following his decision on Sunday to pull out US forces from northeastern Syria.



The United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syrian border on Monday, effectively giving Turkey a green light to move into the area.

Last Update: Tuesday, 8 October 2019 KSA 02:37 - GMT 23:37