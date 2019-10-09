The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Syrian border “shortly,” President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said early on Wednesday, as Ankara starts a military incursion in the region.



In a tweet, Fahrettin Altun said that Kurdish militants there could either defect or Ankara would have to “stop them from disrupting” Turkey’s struggle against the ISIS extremist group.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) called on the international community to intervene and warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if the Turkish army enters Syrian territory

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 03:45 - GMT 00:45