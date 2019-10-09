The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Syrian border “shortly,” President Tayyip Erdogan’s communications director said early on Wednesday, as Ankara starts a military incursion in the region.
In a tweet, Fahrettin Altun said that Kurdish militants there could either defect or Ankara would have to “stop them from disrupting” Turkey’s struggle against the ISIS extremist group.
