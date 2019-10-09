France’s European affairs minister said on Wednesday that France, Britain and Germany had called for the United Nations Security Council to meet to discuss the Turkish offensive in northern Syria.

Speaking to the parliamentary foreign affairs committee Amelie de Montchalin said the three countries were also finalizing a joint statement to “strongly condemn” the Turkish offensive, but said a separate EU statement had yet to be agreed because some countries had not signed up to it.

Germany's foreign minister accused Turkey of risking an ISIS resurgence with its offensive.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that Turkish operations in Syria risk destabilizing the region and harming civilians.

European Union chief Jean-Claude Juncker demanded Turkey halt its military operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria, telling Ankara the bloc would not pay for any so-called “safe zone” that might be created.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey has said its military operation in northeastern Syria will be restrained, adding that it was important not to destabilize the region any further.



Stoltenberg told reporters that Turkey had “legitimate security concerns” and had informed NATO about its attack earlier in the day against Kurdish fighters in Syria.



“I am ensured that any action it may take in northern Syria is proportionate and measured,” he said after meeting Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. “It is important to avoid actions that may further destabilize region, escalate tensions and cause more human suffering,” he added.



