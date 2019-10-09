Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi on Wednesday announced three days of mourning starting Thursday for those killed in the protests, his office said in a statement.

At least 110 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded in the capital Baghdad and in the south, since security forces started cracking down on demonstrators protesting over corruption and unemployment.

The dead include at least nine members of the security forces.

On Wednesday, Iraqi President Barham Salih called for a ministerial reshuffle in order to “improve the government’s performance,” a statement released by the office of the presidency said.

