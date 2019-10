Turkish bombardment on Kurdish-controlled targets in northeastern Syria on Wednesday caused civilian casualties, the Kurdish-led forces said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces’ coordination and military operations center reported “intensive bombardment by Turkish jets on military positions and civilian villages” in the areas of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad, Qamishli, and Ain Issa.

“According to initial reports there are casualties among civilian people,” it said in a statement.

Kurdish websites reported 19 civilian injuries in the attack.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 18:12 - GMT 15:12