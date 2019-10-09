Two mortar shells hit the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, but there were no casualties, broadcaster NTV said on Wednesday shortly after Turkey and its Syrian opposition allies launched an offensive against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the start of the operation, dubbed “Operation Peace Spring,” earlier on

Wednesday. Turkish howitzers started hitting bases and ammunition depots of the Kurdish YPG militia, while artillery strikes also targeted YPG positions, a Turkish security source said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49