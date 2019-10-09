US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to “exercise maximum restraint” and “address protesters’ grievances” after more than 100 people were killed in recent demonstrations, the State Department said on Tuesday.
"The secretary lamented the tragic loss of life over the past few days and urged the Iraqi government to exercise maximum restraint," the department said in a statement.
Pompeo encouraged Abdul Mahdi “to take immediate steps to address the protesters' grievances by enacting reforms and tackling corruption,” it said.
The US statement said Pompeo and Abdul Mahdi spoke “recently.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?