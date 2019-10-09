Saudi Arabia condemned on Wednesday the aggression launched by the Turkish army on northeast Syria, an official at the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry official said that the Turkish aggression is a blatant violation of the unity, independence and sovereignty of the Syrian territories.

“The Kingdom is concerned over this aggression and considers it as a threat to regional peace and security,” the official said, stressing the need to ensure the safety of the brotherly Syrian people, the stability, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of Syria, according to a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The foreign ministry official said that regardless of the pretexts that Turkey is making, the seriousness of this aggression on northeastern Syria has negative repercussions on the security and stability of the region, especially undermining the international efforts in fighting ISIS.

RELATED: International community condemns Turkish offensive in Syria

UAE condemns Turkish aggression in Syria

The United Arab Emirates condemned on Wednesday the Turkish aggression in northeast Syria, according to a tweet carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that “this aggression represents a dangerous development and a flagrant and unacceptable aggression against the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state in contravention of the rules of international law,” according to the statement.

The ministry affirmed the “UAE’s firm stance and rejection of all that affects the sovereignty of Arab national security and threatens international peace and security, warning of the consequences of this aggression on the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the political process in it.”

Bahrain condemns Turkish military attack on northeastern Syria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemned the military attack by Turkey on areas in northeast of Syria, “which is a violation of the rules of international law and an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”

While supporting the call for an emergency meeting of the Arab League to take a unified Arab position toward this aggression.

The Foreign Ministry called on “the UN Security Council to accelerate its responsibilities in confronting this attack, in order to maintain peace and security and to provide a supportive atmosphere to continue efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution in Syria.”

Egypt condemns Turkey’s military operation in Syria

Egypt has condemned Turkey’s military operation into northern Syria, calling it an “aggression” against Syria’s sovereignty.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest words” the offensive and called for the UN Security Council to halt “any attempts to occupy Syrian territories or change the demographics in northern Syria.”

The statement says Turkey’s attack is a “blatant aggression” against Syria’s sovereignty. It also calls for an emergency meeting of the Arab League.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 23:19 - GMT 20:19