Thousands of civilians have fled Turkish bombardment on Syria’s northern border, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

“Thousands have fled the Ras al-Ain area ... and Tal Abyad’s countryside,” to areas that have not yet been hit by Ankara’s warplanes, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In a related development, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has called for an emergency Arab League meeting to discuss Turkey's attack in northeast Syria, while accusing Turkey of launching a blatant aggression and exploiting the circumstances that Syria is going through, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 19:42 - GMT 16:42