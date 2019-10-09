Three Turkish citizens brutally assaulted a 16-year-old Syrian boy in daylight in Istanbul in the latest string of assaults on Syrian refugees in the country.

Videos and pictures of the assault were shared by Turkish media after it was recorded by a nearby CCTV camera. According to Turkish media, the three Turks, aged 17 and 18 years old, stole the boy’s wallet and then proceeded to beat him in an alleyway where he tried to escape.

Security services were able to find the identity of the attackers, and arrested them. According to media reports, the public prosecutor ordered one of them to be imprisoned and the others released on condition of judicial supervision.

Several human rights groups have been highlighting racist attacks against Syrian refugees in Turkey recently.

There are 3,605,615 Syrians in Turkey, according to data from the Turkish immigration department issued this year.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28