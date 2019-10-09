US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US military becoming involved in the Middle East was the “worst decision ever made” and that he was ensuring the safe return of troops.
SHOW MORE
....IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION. There were NONE! Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home. Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE! THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019
How are we doing?