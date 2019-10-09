Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies entered northeast Syria on Wednesday night, the defense ministry said, starting a land offensive against Kurdish militia fighters.
Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded Kurdish YPG targets with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after US troops pulled back from the area.
