Seventeen people were wounded after rockets and mortar shells fired from Syria hit places in towns on the Turkish side of the border on Thursday, an Al Arabiya correspondent said.

However, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported that the number of causalities was twelve.



Anadolu said the shells, believed to have been fired from areas controlled by a Kurdish militia in Syria being targeted by Turkish forces, hit sites in the Turkish towns of Akcakale, Birecik, Ceylanpinar and Nusaybin.

Syrian state media also reported that clashes are taking place between Syrian Democratic Forces and Turkish forces in Tell Halaf n the Al Hasakah governorate of northeastern Syria.



Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 15:31 - GMT 12:31