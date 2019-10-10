The five European members of the UN Security Council called Thursday for Turkey to halt its offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.
“We are deeply concerned by the Turkish military operation in northeast Syria,” the countries – France, Germany, Britain, Belgium and Poland – said in a joint statement after an emergency meeting.
“We call upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action.”
