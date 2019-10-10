The Syrian Kurdish-led authorities accused Turkey of shelling a prison holding ISIS militants of more than 60 nationalities, saying it was “a clear attempt” to help them escape.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey.

The shelling on Wednesday night targeted part of Chirkin prison in the city of Qamishli, the Kurdish-led authorities said in a statement.

“These attacks on prisons holding ISIS terrorists will lead to a catastrophe the consequences of which the world may not be able to handle later on,” the statement said.

The statement did not give further details.

The US previously announced on Wednesday that two British militants believed to be part of an ISIS cell that beheaded hostages and was known as “The Beatles” have been moved out of a detention center in Syria and are in American custody.

The international community has voiced fears that ISIS fighters will be released from prisons during the ongoing Turkish military operation against northeastern Syria, which is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The assault began days after US President Donald Trump pulled American troops out of northeastern Syria, prompting accusations that he had abandoned the SDF, whose fighters fought with Washington against ISIS.

On Thursday, the German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer warned of a new wave of refugees to Europe due to “Turkey’s military operations in Syria.”

With Reuters.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04