Russia called on Thursday for the start of dialogue between the Syrian and Turkish governments, according to an announcement made by the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, reported by RIA.

Russia is a close ally of the Syrian regime under Bashar al-Assad.

Al-Assad's other major ally Iran called on Thursday for an “immediate halt” to Turkey's offensive, which is targeting territory controlled by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria.

- Developing.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49