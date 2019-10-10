Turkish forces on Thursday targeted Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions in Ain Issa in the city of Ar Raqqah, the Syrian regime's media sources reported.

Turkish forces also took control on Thursday of a village east of the Syrian border town of Tel Abyad, the Syrian Observatory said.

An Al Arabiya correspondent reported that pro-Turkish Syrian forces claimed control on Thursday of the Karagoule village west of Tel Abyad.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 13:02 - GMT 10:02