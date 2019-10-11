The Netherlands announced it will be freezing weapons exports to Turkey, according to a foreign ministry statement.

Syria's Kurds, who were the West's allies in the fight against ISIS, have been battling since Wednesday to hold off a Turkish incursion as thousands of civilians fled airstrikes and shelling that deepened fears of a humanitarian crisis and raised international alarm.

Norway, a NATO ally of Turkey, and Finland announced they were suspending all new arms exports to the country after Ankara launched a military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Last Update: Friday, 11 October 2019 KSA 18:35 - GMT 15:35