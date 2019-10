US Defense Secretary Mark Esper has warned Turkey to halt its incursion into northeastern Syria, warning it could have “serious consequences” for Ankara, the Pentagon said Friday.

In a phone call on Thursday with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Esper “strongly encouraged Turkey to discontinue actions in northeastern Syria,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“While the secretary reaffirmed we value our strategic bilateral relationship, this incursion risks serious consequences for Turkey,” the statement said.

